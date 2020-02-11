Menu
Two motorists were trapped in floodwater at Yalangur last night.
Couple plucked from floodwater near Kingsthorpe

Michael Nolan
11th Feb 2020 9:01 AM
POLICE are urging caution after a couple was plucked from flood water at Yalangur last night.

At 8.40pm two vehicles attempted to ford the floodway on Kingsthorpe-Haden Rd.

They were unsuccessful.

Senior Constable Scott Bronkhurst said floodwater washed the first vehicle about 100m down stream.

"The person was able to extricate themselves," he said.

Two people in the second vehicle were trapped for about an hour, until the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue crew arrived.

One person walked to dry land while a second, a man in his 70s, required QFES officers to assist him with a personal flotation device.

Const Bronkhurst called on motorists to heed the warnings and avoid crossing flooded roads.

"Unfortunately people continue to risk it," he said.

"The water has receded a little bit but it will rise with any rain we have today and the roads are starting to deteriorate.

"We urge motorists to drive with caution and drive to the conditions - if it is flooded forget it.

"Please limit the use of non-essential travel during storms."

Toowoomba Chronicle

