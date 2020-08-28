Couple opens up shop in Ebbw Vale

While the region is on edge with COVID-19, another Ipswich business has braved the current social and economic climate to open up shop.

Married couple Sam and Lina Leung opened up their new cafe ‘Woah Cafe’ located at 33 Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale Monday this week.

Mrs Leung said the planning and eventual opening of the cafe took about a year.

“It took almost a year, quite a sudden decision because my husband wanted to do it,” Mrs Leung said.

“He’s been working as a chef in cafes for the past two years and really likes to cook.

“We’re from Bundaberg originally and we moved to Brisbane a year and half ago and we’re very new to Ipswich.”

Woah Cafe in Ebbw Vale

Since opening Mrs Leung said while it hasn’t been very busy the feedback from customers has been positive.

“It’s been slowly building up which is nice,” she said.

“We were really excited and myself was a bit more stressed before opening.”

Mrs Leung originally worked in the Building Industry before deciding to help run the cafe with her husband.

Mrs Leung said the toughest part about opening up the cafe was finding a balance between family life and work life.

“We don’t have many friends and family here and that’s been a bit of a struggle,” she said.

However, she hopes that through the cafe and with time this will change.

Woah Cafe sells Campos coffee and promises reasonable prices for great food.

You can keep up to date with Woah Cafe on Facebook.