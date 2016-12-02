37°
News

Couple losing battle to keep hay worth $10,000

Lachlan Mcivor
| 1st Dec 2016 3:59 PM
TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so.
TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO Lockyer Valley residents are set to see more than $10,000 burn in front of their eyes.

Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke leased a Lockyer Valley Regional Council property on Woolshed Creek Rd in Summerholm for several years.

On October 25, Mr Gehrke was advised he was not the successful tenderer after applying to lease the land again and needed to remove his property within a month.

He did so but was told he could not take 250 round bales of grassy hay with him from the property as council said it was infected with Declared Class Two weeds and needed to be destroyed.

Mr Gehrke said no proof of weeds had been provided to him.

"They have never proven it to me," he said.

"It hasn't, it's got nothing in it."

Mr Gehrke said the stress of losing the hay was keeping him up at night.

"There's over $10,000 worth of hay there," he said.

"I can't afford that amount of money to be burnt in front of my eyes."

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said Mr Gehrke was advised the hay contained pests at a meeting in May.

"Council Pest Officers visually confirmed there were Class Two pests located within the bales with samples then sent to a specialist in Brisbane for further analysis," they said.

"The result (came) back positive for both Parthenium and Giant Rats Tail Grass."

They said burning the hay was council's only option.

"It is against the law to sell, give away or release contaminated bales knowingly harbouring declared pests without a permit from Biosecurity Queensland," they said.

"As no permit was produced on request, council was left with no choice but to seize and destroy the bales."

Gatton Star

Topics:  hay bales lockyer valley weeds

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

HEATWAVE: Ipswich set to swelter

HEATWAVE: Ipswich set to swelter

SEQ to sizzle in plus 40C temperatures

COMMENT: Feel good by helping the needy

Karen McCoombes launches this years Adopt a Family Appeal.

Get involved in Adopt A Family and help us reach our goal

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Council campaign cash could be made public in 'real time'

Donations to council candidates would be public "in real time" during election campaigns, if new laws are passed.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said voters expected transparency

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Atmosphere Band are playing at Brothers Leagues Club.

Here's the latest on the live music scene in the city

Diverse influences key for Young Franco

Brisbane producer Young Franco is touring with UV boi in January

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Young Franco

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Atmosphere Band are playing at Brothers Leagues Club.

Here's the latest on the live music scene in the city

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

Country Seclusion

81 Long Gully Road, Summerholm 4341

Rural 3 1 8 $450,000...

If you're looking for a property with privacy then look no further, along with an added bonus of an easy drive of 4 kilometres to the Warrego Highway. The commute...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH ULTIMATE ALFRESCO AREA

4 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 5 2 2 $595,000

This impressive & beautifully appointed home is massive, offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 4 living areas and a resort style outdoor entertaining area. From when...

A Beauty with Heart

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 3 4 $579,000...

This fantastic residence sits proudly on the high side of the street and presence beautifully as you approach. The perfectly manicured lawns and gardens will...

Lifestyle Opportunity - Close to Everything

696-738 Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain 4306

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Pine Mountain, sits this magnificent 35.81ha (88.48 acres approx.) of precious land. Imagine the possibilities...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!