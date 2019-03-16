Couple left in the lurch as QBCC considers tradies 'thieves'

Callum Lowe in his unfinished Rosewood home following the G.J. Gardner collapse. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A YOUNG couple's efforts to replace items taken by unpaid tradies have been dealt a blow, with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission wiping its hands of the incident.

Tradies who worked on Callum Lowe's G.J Gardner home at Rosewood took the oven, hot water system, carpet and front door moments after the builder went bust.

The tradies returned to the home and took the items before Mr Lowe could lodge a non-completion form with the QBCC.

"In this specific case, the claim for alleged theft cannot be covered because the theft reportedly occurred before the claim for non-completion of building work was lodged," a QBCC spokesman said.

"The QBCC has assessed the owners' claim for non-completion and provided them with a scope of works outlining the building work that will be covered.

"The QBCC urges owners who believe theft has occurred while their properties are under construction to ensure the matter is reported to the Queensland Police Service."

Mr Lowe said he lodged the non-completion claim as soon as possible and believe he and his partner will lose $10,000 because the items were taken.

They are not frustrated with tradies and have called on QBCC officers to help them out.

A spokesman for the construction entity said it was wading through issues in the wake of the G.J Gardner collapse.

"The QBCC is currently assessing 12 claims for non-completion under the Queensland Home Warranty Scheme for home owners affected by the collapse of TP Enterprises Aotearea (trading as G.J Gardner Homes Ipswich," he said.

"The scheme does provide assistance for various items as per its regulations, including claims for forcible removal of property."

Heritage Conveyancing principal Christopher Trace has been assisting several residents affected by the G.J Gardner collapse on a pro-bono basis.

Mr Trace recommends not to cancel any building contracts with a potentially insolvent builder until you have received confirmation that their QBCC licence is cancelled; not just suspended.

"This will protect consumers from potential damages from being uninsured," he said.

"We're assisting people, analysing the law and making their options known to them."