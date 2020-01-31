Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.
Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.
News

Couple killed in light plane crash identified

by Staff writers
31st Jan 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pilot and passenger missing after a tragic plane crash in Moreton Bay have been identified.

Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.

A distress call was made by Mr Hudson around 4.30pm from Flinders Reef, north of Moreton Island.

Tim and Julie Hudson who were travelling in a light plane that crashed into Moreton Bay last week.
Tim and Julie Hudson who were travelling in a light plane that crashed into Moreton Bay last week.

The mayday call was described as both gut-wrenching and catastrophic by pilot Ben Mihan, who was in the air when the call was sounded.

"My gut instinct was to get the camera out and use it to try (and) locate where it went down," he said.

"I tried to see if there was any fire or smoke or if it had made impact with land. I looked around the water but unfortunately the waters were murky and hard to see into."

An extensive land, air and sea search was carried out with police, rescue helicopters, AMSA and Volunteer Marine Rescue involved.

This week specialist police discovered the wreckage of the light plane in 36 metres of water, north of Moreton Island. No bodies were recovered.

Investigations are continuing.

aviation industry editors picks julie hudson moreton bay plane crash sunshine coast tim hudson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        premium_icon Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        News When Tony Robinson heard the news that his long-term employer Alvey Reels was closing down, he admitted he was an ‘emotional wreck’.

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar

        • 31st Jan 2020 4:37 PM
        Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        premium_icon Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        News A focus on roads and regional residents will form part of Brian Scott’s campaign...

        10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        News From free movie nights to live music and drag queen bingo, here are a few of the...