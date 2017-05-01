Couple dish out real-world advice after 60 years together

DON'T go asking Ron and Noela Grosskopf for advice if you're looking for the secret to a trouble-free relationship.

Despite 60 great years together, the Eastern Heights couple are under no illusions about marriage and the fact that it can be tough.

Ron and Noela, who mark their 60th anniversary on May 4, say that love, persistence and a bit of give and take are the reasons they have remained together through thick and thin.

Rod and Noela Grosskopf are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Rob Williams

Ron, a retired Mines Rescue man, and Noela, a stay-at-home mum, produced four girls and one boy and as a result now enjoy the company of 13 grand-children and 24 great-grand-children.

They first met as a pair of cheeky teenagers at the former Vogue Theatre in bottom of town in Ipswich about 65 years ago.

"I'd seen Noela around a couple of times," Ron said.

"I used to work at Freddy's Dry Cleaner in Nicholas St and pick up laundry from all over town. I saw Noela a few times and thought 'this isn't a bad looking bird'."

Noela didn't notice Ron until one night at the cinema, when Ron was sitting in the row of seats in front of her.

That evening triggered a relationship that escalated when Ron built up the courage to ask a then 20-year-old Noela's parents if he could take her hand in marriage.

"Her mother was a bit reluctant but her dad Arthur was okay with it - he was a great man," Ron said.

The couple pictured on their wedding day May 4, 1957. Rob Williams

The couple was married at St Paul's Anglican Church and so began a union that would stand the test of time - but not without some speed bumps along the way.

"I could be like everyone on their 60th anniversary and say we've never had an argument, but that would be a lie," Ron said.

"It's just about being there for each other. The love has always been there. In old age nothing much has changed and I still see Noela how I did all those years ago. We argue sometimes, but that's life."

Noela said there was no secret to a long marriage.

"If you want something in life you just sort of go with it," she said.

"It's all gone so fast. You turn around twice and all of a sudden you are almost 80 years old.

"Whenever I speak to young women who are about to get married I tell them to cherish every moment."