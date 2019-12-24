Couple cleans up Ipswich suburb after child hospitalised

Stephanie Dalgity and Nathaniel Kershaw are doing their bit to clean up Brassall which is a haven for rubbish.

Stephanie Dalgity and Nathaniel Kershaw are doing their bit to clean up Brassall which is a haven for rubbish.

THEY may have only lived in the suburb for six months, but one couple has been inspired to clean up rubbish for the good of everyone.

When she heard about an incident that resulted in a child going to hospital, Stephanie Dalgity and her partner Nathanial Kershaw wanted to make sure it didn’t happen to their daughter or anyone else’s.

Stephanie Dalgity and Nathaniel Kershaw are doing their bit to clean up Brassall which is a haven for rubbish.

At least once a week they grab their trolley and pickers, then head off around the suburb picking up rubbish.

“The past few months we’ve seen a lot of awful things around here that have gone on social media,” Ms Dalgity said.

“A mum bought her son here to the local park and he fell off his bike and cut his ear on a broken beer bottle. You don’t expect to end up in hospital after a visit to the park.

“We’ve spoken to so many people in Brassall who have been here a long time, and they say they miss ‘The Old Brassall’, the one without the hoons, the rubbish, the break-ins.

“So we want to do positive, so we can start to make this a community again.

“We’ve found wallets, a whole mail box, pallets, metal rods, a used oil filter, car batteries, homemade bongs, underwear and every mountains of teddy bear stuffing … in fact tons of it!”

Stephanie Dalgity and Nathaniel Kershaw are doing their bit to clean up Brassall which is a haven for rubbish.

The couple would like to see more of an effort by authorities to keep the suburb clean.

“Our rubbish trolley gets full pretty quickly,” Nathanial said.

“For example today we’ve been here less than half an hour and its already full.

“We like to do at least an hour a week, and we’d love to get as much as we can done in our estate and then maybe move on to other areas in the suburb.”

The couple is open to help from other residents and hopes that somehow the message gets through.

“We’d welcome anyone to help us, and I regularly post about our clean-up on the Brassall Community Watch social media page.

“The message I’d give to people is … find a bin!

“It’s not hard.

“If everybody does the right thing rubbish in our suburb won’t be a problem.”