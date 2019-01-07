Couple celebrates golden milestone

Robert and Suzanne Toreaux are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Hawaii.

LYING alongside each other in bed after a long and difficult day, Robert and Suzanne Toreaux talk through any issues they may have so the next day might be a little bit rosier.

They believe communication, and the ability to solve problems together, is the key to their 50 years of marriage.

"(If you have a) communication breakdown you can forget about the marriage, you might as well walk out the door,” MrToreaux said.

"You've got to discuss it and try to come to some sort of happy agreement so you can look at the next day as a bit of a brighter future.”

The couple reached the golden milestone on January 3 after tying the knot half a century ago in 1969.

An "instantaneous” connection was formed after they met on a blind date, when they went ice skating in Brisbane.

But after a little over two hours together, 19-year-old seaman Robert was whisked away for six months on the seas.

He asked if she would wait for him and she agreed; 16 months later they were married.

"I didn't think she'd wait ... the rest is all history,” he said.

Robert, 70, and Suzanne, 69, raised two boys and spent time living in Murarrie and Bulimba before selling up and travelling around the country in a mobile home.

They landed in Goodna four years ago.

To celebrate the occasion, they gathered with family and friends at the Goodna RSL on Saturday before heading off to explore exotic waters in a couple of months.

Robert has worked as a professional Santa Claus for close to two decades.

Money he has saved from working as a Santa in Ipswich shopping centres during the past couple of years will go towards a week-long cruise around the islands of Hawaii in March.

The Toreauxs will then spend a few days in Honolulu before jetting back home.

They loved their adventure around Australia on four wheels and are excited to get started on their travels again.

"Doing something different together (every day), it was really great,” MrToreaux said.

"We're really looking forward to it. As we long as we stay away from those volcanoes.”

They hope there are many more to come.

"It's hard to believe, time has gone by so fast,” he said.