Couple brings the taste of France to southeast markets

Talk and Cocktail Hour with author Tara Moss at the Ipswich Library. Robyn Flashman, Barbara Bauer, Yvonne van de Wiel and Jan and Ashley Jones. David Nielsen

A FRENCH couple has brought a little taste of France to southeast Queensland markets.

Leo Havette and partner Julie Bardazzi operate French PastRAW.

The pair was strangers when they met at a training course in Melbourne. The two of them arrived in Australia only 11 months ago.

Ms Bardazzi used to live in Nice and Mr Havette left Paris.

The pair united over their love of the French flavours of pastries.

"Our traditional pastries are heavy in butter, dairy, and gluten but we are about producing healthy alternatives,” Mr Havette said.

Ms Bardazzi brings the passion and skills for cooking.

She has worked extensively in hospitality and is now the French PastRAW manager.

The pair, who live and work in Harrisville, also do farm work to fund their travels.

The weekend markets were proving to be a good way to launch the business concept.

"We are sensitive to dietary needs and to vegans,” Mr Havette said.

"Our products are egg-, dairy- and gluten-free. We work on traditional recipes and modify them to cater for special dietary requirements.

"Julie and I are getting to the place where we have a good number of regular clients, and that is wonderful.

"We noticed that French cuisine was not strongly represented here; there are a lot of French people calling this area home, so it seemed like a good time to do this business.

"The next step for us is to take orders for birthday or wedding cakes.

"Orders can be placed via Facebook.

"We have had good feedback on this idea, and we should see actual orders early in the new year.”

Mr Havette said the pair loved Australia.

"Seeing the country as backpackers is one thing, but we want to settle down and establish this business,” he said.

"It is feeling more like a home for us.”

Mr Havette brings a strong marketing knowledge, specifically around digital marketing. This is now a significant factor as they build the enterprise.

"We are looking to ramp up our markets work to include weekday stall-holding. We are doing well with our pastries, but in the new year we will have savoury food from France, too” he said.

Mr Havette left France to travel with five childhood friends who have now gone their separate ways.

French PastRAW is on Facebook.

Find French PastRAW at Orion markets or other Greater Brisbane markets.

Details of market locations can be found on its Facebook page.