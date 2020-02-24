Menu
CHARGED: Rebecca Sue Adams and Danny Major pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing in the Charleville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Couple break into pool to ‘cool off’ after suffering from heat

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
A COUPLE who fell victim to the Charleville heat decided to cool off by helping themselves to the use of the pool at the Rocks Motel.

Rebecca Sue Adams and Danny Major both fronted Charleville Magistrates Court on February 19, facing trespassing charges.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court that between December 29 and January 1, Adams and Major entered the yard of the Rocks Motel and restaurant on three separate occasions for an illegal dip.

On each day as they were walking by the motel, they entered the yard and swam in the pool fully clothed before leaving.

When questioned by police, Adams said she is an asthmatic and needed to use the pool to cool off.

Both stated they were from Victoria and didn’t realise how hot Charleville could get.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court while they had acknowledged the motel was private property, they were encouraged by the lack of a ‘no trespassing’ sign.

Adams and Major both pleaded guilty to the charges.

“You need to treat it like it’s someone’s house. You wouldn’t go into someone’s house and jump in their pool,” Magistrate Saggers said.

He put the pair on a six month good behaviour bond of $150, where if they both “stay out of trouble,” for the period, the fine will not need to be paid. No convictions were recorded.

“Have you managed to find the local pool yet?” Magistrate Saggers asked the couple.

“We’ve found it,” Major replied.

“You’ll get plenty of swims at the local pool for $150,” Magistrate Saggers said.

