Couple blocked from shop after 'run-in' with manager

Christopher Spears appeared in court on Monday, charged with public nuisance, while on parole.

"It's best to just walk away.”

That was the advice Magistrate Kay Ryan gave to Christopher Spears when he appeared in her court on Monday, charged with public nuisance, while on parole.

Police prosecutor Molinaro told the court Spears and his partner were refused entry to a second hand shop in Gatton on June 11, just before lunch.

"When they were refused entry, the male became aggressive at the manager and another customer,” Ms Molinaro said.

She said Spears shouted words to the affect of 'You f---ing c---, I just got out of jail and I'm not scared of anyone, I'll smash you; I f---ing know where you live'.

Ms Molinaro said Spears approached the manager with his arms up in a threatening manner.

CCTV footage helped police identify the Gatton man who was then charged with public nuisance when they knocked on his door the following day.

Ms Ryan asked Spears if there was anything he wanted to say.

Spears told Ms Ryan he and his wife had tried to enter the shop on Railway St.

"The shop keeper went to push my wife and I just told her to back off and I walked away and did nothing else,” Spears said.

"The next thing you know, the coppers are at my door.”

The parole officer told the court Spears had been otherwise sticking to the terms of his parole.

Spears pleaded guilty and was fined $350 and his conviction was recorded.

Ms Ryan told Spears to 'keep doing the right thing'.

"Keep doing what you're doing but no more of this,” she said.