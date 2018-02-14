Couple back together for Valentine's Day

REUNITED: Brian and Patricia Foord in each others' company at the new Villa Maria Aged Care Centre after living separately for years.

REUNITED: Brian and Patricia Foord in each others' company at the new Villa Maria Aged Care Centre after living separately for years. David Nielsen

FOR years, married couple Patricia and Brian Foord lived apart; they were separated by their care needs and a women-only policy.

But this month, the new Villa Maria aged care home opened on Robertson Rd where men are now allowed to be residents.

Patricia and Brian were finally reunited - just in time for Valentine's Day.

This April, the couple will celebrate their 61-year wedding anniversary.

Before moving into residential aged care, Brian and Pat were avid travellers.

Brian, 84, was a foundry worker and an active man, while Pat spent a lot of time dress-making and caring for their three children.

Both have health challenges. Brian suffers Parkinson's disease and went into care after a fall at the supermarket. Patricia lives with dementia.

Their daughter Cathy said it had been a year since the pair had laid eyes on each other.

"He was so excited to see Pat again," Cathy said.

"He really misses his family."

Meanwhile, Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was anxious about "getting prettied up".

When they met again, all worries disappeared.

"Despite Brian's very recent debut to the home, he seems to be settling in quite well," Residential Aged Care manager Carol Nowak said.

"I guess it's one of those stories that show you 'home really is where the heart is'."