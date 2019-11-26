Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PHOTO: Ronald Kelly and Donna Richardson got stroppy about apparent driver burnouts and police were called.
PHOTO: Ronald Kelly and Donna Richardson got stroppy about apparent driver burnouts and police were called.
Crime

Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
26th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a couple landed in trouble after venting their frustration at drivers allegedly doing burnouts.

Their choice of words and language, including threatening to kill staff at a business, and calling them “f***ing imbeciles”, led to police being called. The court heard that when a lone police officer arrived, the couple ignored his command to stay at the scene, and he pulled out a taser in the belief they may have a weapon. Ronald Jason Kelly, 48, and Donna Lee Richardson, 53, of Bundamba, were charged and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court, where they pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance on October 19; and obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the incident occurred 10am on a Saturday when workers called police claiming two people had been making threats.

On arrival the officer saw the pair sitting in a street gutter but they began to walk off.

Sgt Dick said they kept walking away and a taser was presented. The officer told them both to lay on the ground, which they did.

Kelly told the officer “f**k off idiot” and appeared to be intoxicated, Sgt Dick said.

Kelly told police that he went there because he believed some workers had been doing burnouts in front of his house and he wanted to “sort it out”.

Sgt Dick said the Triple-0 caller told police two people were causing a disturbance and been ushered out of the premises by staff.

The female had appeared to be holding something in her hand and made a threat saying “I’ll cut you. I’ll kill you”. The court heard no weapon was used.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said there had been some concern about a weapon and the officer needed to ensure his own safety.

The couple’s behaviour was described as belligerent.

Kelly was convicted and fined $500. Richardson was fined $300.

More Stories

bundamba burnouts ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        premium_icon Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        Business Two of Ipswich’s favourite locally made soft drinks are being brought back to to raise money for palliative care services.

        NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime A 72-year-old Teneriffe man made a big mistake when he was busted driving through...

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family.

        Two vehicle crash causing heavy traffic on Warrego Hwy

        premium_icon Two vehicle crash causing heavy traffic on Warrego Hwy

        News At 7.39am Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident.