Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

PHOTO: Ronald Kelly and Donna Richardson got stroppy about apparent driver burnouts and police were called.

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a couple landed in trouble after venting their frustration at drivers allegedly doing burnouts.

Their choice of words and language, including threatening to kill staff at a business, and calling them “f***ing imbeciles”, led to police being called. The court heard that when a lone police officer arrived, the couple ignored his command to stay at the scene, and he pulled out a taser in the belief they may have a weapon. Ronald Jason Kelly, 48, and Donna Lee Richardson, 53, of Bundamba, were charged and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court, where they pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance on October 19; and obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the incident occurred 10am on a Saturday when workers called police claiming two people had been making threats.

On arrival the officer saw the pair sitting in a street gutter but they began to walk off.

Sgt Dick said they kept walking away and a taser was presented. The officer told them both to lay on the ground, which they did.

Kelly told the officer “f**k off idiot” and appeared to be intoxicated, Sgt Dick said.

Kelly told police that he went there because he believed some workers had been doing burnouts in front of his house and he wanted to “sort it out”.

Sgt Dick said the Triple-0 caller told police two people were causing a disturbance and been ushered out of the premises by staff.

The female had appeared to be holding something in her hand and made a threat saying “I’ll cut you. I’ll kill you”. The court heard no weapon was used.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said there had been some concern about a weapon and the officer needed to ensure his own safety.

The couple’s behaviour was described as belligerent.

Kelly was convicted and fined $500. Richardson was fined $300.