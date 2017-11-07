Ipswich couple acquitted in dramatic ending to arson trial

THE case against an Ipswich couple accused of burning their own home to claim more than half a million dollars on insurance has been thrown out of court in dramatic twist after six days at trial.

Dawn Lee McConochie and Terrance George McConochie were charged with deliberately burning their North Booval home with the intention of trying to claim $550,000 from their insurer but this morning the jury tasked with deciding if they were guilty were told to go home.

Mrs McConochie's defence lawyer Geoff Seaholme said Judge Dennis Lynch ruled there was no case to answer against the pair.

He and Mr McConochie's defence, Stephen Kissick, argued there was insufficient evidence for the jury to find the McConochies guilty of the crimes.

"Judge Lynch delivered his reasons this morning, he outlined the facts of the case and determined that because the prosecution were unable to identify whether it was one or either or both that set fire to the property and there was no evidence of any plan to do it, he said there was insufficient evidence to go to the jury and as such there was an acquittal of the two accused," Mr Seaholme said.

Mr Seaholme said Judge Lynch decided there was an insufficient case to go to the jury and directed the jury must find them not guilty.

"Effectively the situation was the prosecution were not able to exclude one could have done it without the knowledge of the other," he said.

The jury heard five days of evidence after the pair pleaded not guilty to one count each of arson and attempted fraud in day one of the trial last Tuesday.

The court heard the McConochies bought the 1.3 hectare property with river frontage and home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms for $430,000 in 2004 and lived in the home on and off.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson told the court the property was damaged in the 2011 floods to the point it was uninhabitable and it was not insured for flooding.

She said the couple debated the property was flood affected but had tried to sell it eight times since it flooded.

The court heard the house was insured in May 2013 for $250,000 and the contents for $50,000 but Mrs McConochie doubled the value of the home and contents to a total of $550,000 less than a month later.

Ms Wilson said they were not living there at the time of the fire but returned to the house at 10pm on the night it started - five hours and 13 minutes before the Triple Zero call was made.

The fire was put out 22 minutes after emergency services arrived.

The jury heard a recording of Mrs McConochie's call to 000 in which she told the operator 'my house is on fire'.

Senior Constable Dan France told the court the fire started in a bedroom and there was nothing in the melted power points in the bedroom which "helped eliminate it could have been an electrical fire".

"It's another step along the path in trying to eliminate an electric fault was the cause of the fire," he said.

He said temperatures in the room would have exceeded 600 degrees.

"The fuel load was relatively low given the amount of damage. Maybe there was something else in there that assisted in generating heat," Snr Const France said.

"I don't believe the amount of furniture in the house was consistent with the damage.

"For the fire to do the damage it did, there needed to be more fuel. There should have been something else in the room that contributed to the fire. Everything in the room was on fire at some stage."

Snr Const France said he was unable to determine if the fire was deliberately lit.

"I can't say where in the room the fire started other than it started in the room," he said.

"We always assume the worst, that the fire had been deliberately lit and someone has burnt it down and then we test that hypothesis.

"Given the amount of damage to the room, I was unable to determine if the fire was deliberately lit."

On day five of the trial, the jury heard Mrs McConochie tell police the pair were asleep in their beds when they heard glass breaking and woke up to see flames down the hall.

"I heard someone walking in the house so (Terrance) got up. He said no one was there and it must have been my imagination and we went to sleep," the jury heard in a recording played to the court.

"I heard breaking glass and could see the reflections of flames.

"I grabbed my shorts, phone and keys and rang 000.

"Terry was filling up buckets of water and I assumed he was throwing them on the flames.

"I was pretty stressed and pretty upset and not really with it."

Dawn McConochie was contacted for comment.