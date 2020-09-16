Menu
Residents can make money, save money and help to reduce waste when the nationwide Garage Sale Trail comes to Ipswich for the first time this year.
News

Country’s biggest garage sale trail launches in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
16th Sep 2020 11:56 AM
REGISTRATIONS are now open for Ipswich residents to join Australia’s biggest weekend of garage sales.

An estimated two million items will be sold across more than 16,000 events across Australia over the Garage Sale Trail weekend, which will take place on 21 and 22 November.

Environment and Sustainability Committee chairperson Councillor Russell Milligan said Ipswich City Council was throwing its support behind the Garage Sale Trail to help reduce waste.

“While our region’s focus has understandably shifted to COVID-19 in recent months, the issue of waste has not gone away,” Cr Milligan said.

“To support our community to reuse and reduce waste at home, we’ve teamed up with the Garage Sale Trail to make the event free and accessible for all Ipswich residents.

“We’re encouraging our community to make the most of more time spent at home by decluttering and rehoming items they don’t use anymore through this national event.

“Ipswich households, schools, community groups and local businesses can all take part by registering with the trail and holding a garage sale in person or online.

“Every item sold on the trail is a valuable resource diverted from landfill that can be given a second life.”

For the first time in the event’s history, people can also participate in the Garage Sale Trail online as it goes virtual in response to COVID-19.

The online option will also assist sellers in finding the perfect match for their preloved items – no matter their location.

For residents looking to host or shop at physical sales, Garage Sale Trail will provide guidelines to ensure COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions are adhered to.

Those who register will receive tips and tricks from the garage sale experts, as well as marketing material to help achieve the best result from their sale.

To host a sale or shop the trail, register now for free at the Garage Sale Trail website.

