Country town's link with famous poet, Lawson

ICON: A park at Walloon in which is a bronze image of the Australian poet Henry Lawson, was named in his honour in 2007. Lawson wrote in 1891 a poem regarding two sisters who drowned in a Walloon waterhole. Standing beside the image of Henry Lawson is a grand-nephew, Peter Lawson.

WALLOON IN THE LATE 1800s/EARLY 1900s

WALLOON was a country town with a sugar mill, hotels, a private inquiry office and churches.

SUGAR MILL: Taken from The Queensland Times of February 19, 1871:

To Mr Poochee, photographer of Ipswich, belongs the distinguished honour of having been the first to establish a sugar plantation and factory in Walloon.

His operations during the first season (1871) have not been on an extensive scale, but he has accomplished quite sufficient to entitle him to be regarded as the pioneer of the industry.

Others have grown the cane successfully but he is the first to enter on the more hazardous and expensive experiment of constructing the necessary appliances for converting the cane juice into sugar.

Mr Poochee's plantation is situated between nine and 10 miles from Ipswich and about a mile-and-a-half from the Walloon Railway Station in a pine scrub.

A scattered crop over 15 acres probably will not yield more than two-and-a-half tons of sugar, which, for a beginning, is not to be despised.

The three rollers of the mill are of iron-bark, vertical, standing in a row, the top ends having rounded projecting cogs cut obliquely out of solid wood, so arranged that when the middle roller revolves the two outside ones move with it but in contrary directions so that they can be fed in from both sides.

It is kept going by three horses, each working singly for an hour at a time.

With assistance of the railway workshops, Mr Poochee hopes to improve his plant in the coming season.

Unfortunately, his enterprise only flourished for a time and the Marburg area grew much sugar-cane before the venture faded out under the competition from the northern cane-fields.

BUSINESSES: At Walloon, in 1872, a correspondent noted the erection of a new hotel close to the railway station and the proprietor was Henry Tinsley who also carried on the butchering business at the same place.

Walloon also boasted a new horse-shoeing forge and a blacksmith's shop across the road from the hotel.

INQUIRY OFFICE: There was a Queensland inquiry office at Walloon in 1876.

This office was opened for business to find missing friends, next of kin etc., in Australian colonies, Great Britain, Ireland and the US. Copies of births, deaths and marriages were also obtained and the director of the office was G.E. Buckmaster.

FOR SALE: The Walloon Hotel with over 54 acres of land was for sale in 1879. It was situated on the main junction road from Ipswich and the Walloon Station leading to the Rosewood Scrub, Glamorgan Vale, Tarampa and the Brisbane River District.

The hotel had only been recently erected and was built of sawn hardwood and pine. It contained eight rooms, detached kitchen and a four-stalled stable.

BUILDING SITES: Thirty building sites in the rising township of Walloon were offered for sale in March 1885. They were situated between the Railway Station and the Royal Oak Hotel.

There was already established in the area a Post & Telegraph Office, a store, primary school and public house.

RUGBY POSITION: C.S. Tremlow of the Walloon Club was appointed one of the vice-presidents of the West Moreton Rugby Union in 1891.

CHURCH: The new Congregational Church was opened on February 11, 1900. It was the first church built at Walloon and stood in the centre of the township across from the railway station and could seat 80 persons. Contractor Mr Elliott of Amberley had built the church of weather-board and it had a shingle roof.

The Roman Catholic Church was opened on Sunday November 6, 1904.

It was known as the Church of the Blessed Virgin of the Immaculate Conception.

BUTTER FACTORY: There was a Prospect Butter Factory at Walloon in August 1905. Proprietors were Messrs. W. Siemon & Sons.

FOOTBALL CLUB: The formation of a British Association Football Club took place on May 7, 1909, in the Walloon Hotel. Mr F. James became secretary/treasurer. Entrance fee was fixed at two shillings for the season and the club's colours were to be a dark blue guernsey and white pants.

AUGUST 19, 1902, EFFECTS OF THE DROUGHT: "The dry weather is having disastrous effects in the localities of Hatton Vale, Plainland and Summerhill. At Hatton Vale, the large creamery has had to close for want of supplies.

Most of the dairymen have been feeding their stock on wheaten straw chaff, but the supply has now run out.

Cattle have to be driven a long distance to slake their thirst; where scrub has been left standing this has now, in places, been cut down so that cattle may eat the leaves.

So hungry have the cattle become that when the trees are felled, the animals rush madly for the leaves and often seriously injure one another in their eagerness to get to them.

Because of the drought prickly-pear was being used as fodder for stock in other parts of West Moreton area. It was boiled in tanks until the spikes became soft and the pears reduced to pulp.

This was then placed in troughs for the cattle.

With the drought also came a severe epidemic of pneumonia and Sandy Blight.