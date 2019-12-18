Menu
Whats On

Country town’s Christmas festival a hot event

Ashleigh Whyatt, ashleigh.howart@qtcn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOONAH will become a hive of activity tomorrow night for the annual Christmas Street Festival.

Hosted by the Boonah District Chamber of Commerce, the street festival will feature a number of children’s rides, various food stalls for people to try, face painting, an animal nursery, live music and much more.

Families are invited to come down and take part in this beloved Christmas tradition.

All the fun will begin at 6pm and residents will party on until 9pm.

For more information on the festivities, be sure to keep up to date via Facebook.

Search Boonah Christmas Street Festival online, or the What’s on in Boonah page.

boonah christmas carnival
Ipswich Queensland Times

