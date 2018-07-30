Keith Urban announces Australian tour

Australian country musician Keith Urban has revealed that his Graffiti U world tour will come home to Australia this January. Picture: AAP

COUNTRY superstar Keith Urban will bring his Graffiti U world tour back home to Australia in January next year.

Urban said he planned a working holiday summer in Australia, heading home with wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret to spend Christmas with their family.

The east coast tour will kick off at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on January 23 and will include two concerts in Sydney and Brisbane and one each in Canberra and Melbourne.

Keith Urban has announced that he will bring his Graffiti U tour to Australia in January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

"Hopefully we will come out for Christmas, hang around and then play some shows," Urban said.

"There is a caveat to that; I do have a New Year's Eve show in Nashville every year so may have to go back and do that before the Australian tour starts."

Urban will be joined on the Australian leg of the tour by American hit maker Julia Michaels, who co-wrote and duets on Graffiti U's recent single Coming Home.

Michaels rose to the Australian top 5 with her single Issues and is renowned for her songwriting skills on tracks by dozens of pop stars including Justin Bieber, Kygo, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan.

Urban has often booked female artists on his past few tours with Michaels joining Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini among his support acts or co-headliners.

"She's everybody's inner child, that's what Julia is," Urban said.

"She's giddy and childlike in so many really good ways. And of course she is ridiculously talented."

While Michaels is bound to join him on stage at the Australian shows to sing Coming Home, Urban duets via prerecorded video with Underwood on The Fighter and Kassi Ashton on Drop Top from the Graffiti U record.

The big-screen show inspired by that record premiered in the US in June and runs until November before it heads to Australia in early 2019.

Urban has sold more than 22 million records over his career - almost 1.5 million in Australia alone - and sold almost 100,000 tickets on his RIPCORD tour here in 2016.

General public tickets for his Graffiti U concerts in 2019 go on sale at 11am on August 6 with the TELSTRA THANKS pre-sale beginning at 10am on August 1.

KEITH URBAN'S GRAFFITI U TOUR

Newcastle Entertainment Centre - January 23

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney - January 25 and 26

GIO Stadium, Canberra - January 27

Brisbane Entertainment Centre - January 31 and February 2

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne - February 5