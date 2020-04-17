Country romance still blossoming six decades on

Trevor and Dawn Foote were married in the Crows Nest Methodist Church on April 9, 1960.

SHARING a bond as strong as their faith has helped Trevor and Dawn Foote celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The pair had a quiet day at their Brassall home on April 9, unable to mark their 60th wedding anniversary with their family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daughter Juanita Foote said the family had planned a big gathering, but hoped it could be rescheduled for later this year.

“We did have a big family do organised for the day which sadly didn’t get to go ahead as planned, but hopefully we can do something to celebrate in a couple of months when the coronavirus is over and life returns back to normal,” she said.

Rev Trevor Foote (OAM) first met Dawn Foote (nee Byers) when he was working as a bank teller in Crows Nest. New to the town and the local Methodist Church, Trevor was invited to a welcome lunch by his future father-in-law to help him settle in.

The couple married in the Crows Nest Methodist Church on April 9, 1960, both aged 23.

“It was a fairly big wedding for a small country town. Most people would have been invited,” Juanita said.

The couple settled into married life and had three children – Bradley, Lelita and Juanita.

They loved serving their church and their community, and worked at eight different Methodist and Uniting Churches throughout Queensland, as well as the Kimberley region in Western Australia.

The pair served five years in Ipswich from 1976-1981, happily retiring back to the city in 2002, where they have maintained a strong link to the church.

They also fostered Habitat for Humanity, an international organisation that provides reasonable-prices housing for low-income families.

It was through his Habitat for Humanity work and contributions to the community that Trevor was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2013.

Dawn and Trevor Foote have enjoyed a happy life together.

Upon retirement, Juanita said her parents loved to travel, and thoroughly enjoyed trips to England, Israel, the Solomon Islands, Rome and Norfolk Island.

Sadly, Dawn, now aged 83, was moved to an aged care facility two years ago as she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Her husband has continued to show his love and commitment by caring for her during the coronavirus health crisis.

“Dad brought mum home from the aged care centre a couple of weeks ago due to the coronavirus lockdown so he could still see her,” Juanita said.

“To me, that is a sign of genuine love. He’s also 83, and still caring for mum.

“It’s their deep love for one another and their strong faith which has seen them reach their 60th wedding anniversary.”

Juanita hopes to gather the family together for a party in the near future, with the couple’s three children, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren all in attendance.