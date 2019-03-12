CMC 'wing-mum' has son's best interests at heart

DO YOU ever like the dates your mum picks for you?

Well, a vodka-swillin' "wing-mum" and son duo, who have hit five out of the last six CMC Rocks Festivals, are back at it again this year.

Rachel Maloney and Jordan Finlay, both from Brisbane, first went to the Hunter Valley CMC Rocks Festival back in 2013.

"I got tickets and the person that was supposed to be coming couldn't come so I dragged him along," Rachel said.

Self-proclaimed best wingwoman in the world, Rachel Maloney and her son Jordan Tyler Finlay have hit five out of six CMC Rocks together. Rachel Maloney

"He'd not long turned 18 and we had an absolute ball.

"Everyone thought it was really cool because he was with his mum.

"We met some really incredible people and drank way, way too much," Ms Maloney laughed.

"That first year he had such an incredible time. We'd never seen so many people in one place with no fights, enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying the drinks, everyone was so friendly.

"Everyone loves it because so many fathers and sons do this sort of thing."

Jordan reckons the best part about having his mum come along is with finding female companions during the festival.

It all came about because some lewd patrons thought the pair were a couple.

"Everyone first thought he was my boyfriend and I was some sort of cougar.

"I had to put a sign up and that's how the 'wing-mum' shirt came around," Rachel said.

"It was hilarious, his mates went 'Yanno, your mum's a bit quiet'. He said just wait, she'll hit a certain beer..."

After a few drinks, Rachel wanders off into the crowd, sporting a shirt which reads "Single? Have you met my Son?" with a picture of Jordan underneath.

"I think she is the best wing-man I've had by far, besides the fact sometimes she likes to cut my grass sometimes, but you snooze you lose," Jordan laughed.

Jordan grew up with the twang of country music in his ears but turned his nose up at it, until that fateful first festival.

"I didn't listen to country music at all before other than the occasional Garth Brooks and Kasey Chambers in the car growing up," he laughed.

"That has definitely changed though, I'm usually never not listening to country music.

"I'm really looking forward to Luke Combs. We are massive fans and seeing him last year was a dream.

"I'm also super excited to see Brad Cox who I believe is a last minute fill in. We saw him in this tiny bar a few months back and I've been obsessed with his music since.

"All in all I'm just looking forward to the experience in general, CMC just gets better and better every year and the memories made are definitely ones I'll never forget."

And it looks like there's no end in sight for the tradition, with their group growing year in year out, they say it's hard not to make friends.

"I don't think it will ever get old, there's nothing like having a best friend that is into the same music and experiences that you are," Jordan said.

"Bonus is she is also my mum, and the hangover breakfast is something I can't do without so I think we are in it for the long haul."

CMC Rocks kicks off tomorrow noon, with DJ Grizzly Adams opening the auspicious event.

All three stages open on Friday for the festival proper, which is destined to pour $11 million each year into the Ipswich economy for every year the festival is held.

Resale tickets are still available through Moshtix.com.au.