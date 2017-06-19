Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city of Ipswich later this month.

Performer Brent Lillie said after only four months on the road, the Country Superstars Show had already earned the title of Australia's number one country variety tribute show.

"The show features all the biggest hits from artists like Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain,” he said.

"We take the audience on a trip through time, from the heyday of Johnny Cash to the 90s when country superstars like Alan Jackson emerged.”

Mr Lillie, who performs in the role of Kris Kristofferson in the Country Superstars show said he couldn't wait to perform in Ipswich.

"The show is a fresh, exciting concept and the Ipswich audience have an absolute ball, dancing and singing along,” he said.

"We hear that this city likes to party and it's definitely worth stepping out to enjoy some wonderful, upbeat music performed by an award-winning line-up that includes invitees to Nashville's famous Bluebird Cafe.”

Mr Lillie said even those who weren't fans of country music would enjoy the show.

"If you're a big fan of country music then this a must-see show, but the best thing about it is that it will resonate with anyone who enjoys terrific music, engaging performers and plenty of chart-topping songs,” he said.

The Country Superstars Tribute Show will be appearing at Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich on June 30 from 7.30pm.