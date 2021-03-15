Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian country music star John Williamson.
Australian country music star John Williamson.
Entertainment

Music legend to take Ipswich stage in ‘winding back’ tour

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIFTY years after he performed Old Man Emu on a TV talent show, Aussie country singer John Williamson was eager to celebrate his debut song's jubilee.

But the prize-winning song's anniversary was yet another victim lost to the chaos Covid brought to 2020.

This year, Williamson is celebrating the milestone while getting stuck into his Winding Back tour - a tour he says may be his last.

"I'm going to slow down a bit and maybe do some special things but I'm not retiring by any means," Williamson said.

"Maybe in 2022 I'll settle down a bit more but 2021 is going to be a lot busier than I thought it would be."

He plans to continue playing smaller shows, including the intimate performances he holds from his Springbook shed.

"I do shows in my shed every year to commemorate Old Man Emu but he missed his 50th birthday so I'll have to make a big 51st," Williamson said.

"The show has already sold out for June this year."﻿

The 11-month break Covid forced upon Williamson was a welcome change, for the most part.

"It's been a bit non-stop for 50 years, always living out of a suitcase and the rest of it," Williamson said.

"I usually have about three weeks off over Christmas and that used to freak me out getting back to work after that.

On April 9, Williamson will perform at the Ipswich Civic Centre, as part of his national tour.

"They are good people there and I do remember the good vibe of the theatre, for sure," he said.

"I'm very keen to come back to Ipswich and, to see the smiling faces in the front row again.

"That's what I miss when I'm not working - the smiling faces."

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

ipswich civic centre john williamson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich couple devastated after theft of rare 20yo cactus

        Premium Content Ipswich couple devastated after theft of rare 20yo cactus

        Crime The enormous mother-in-law succulent was stolen from a couple’s front garden while they slept

        Major truck, trailer retailer opens new store in Ipswich

        Premium Content Major truck, trailer retailer opens new store in Ipswich

        Business The new store has opened in Ipswich as part of a national expansion

        IT’S ELECTRIFYING: Lockyer set to power into EV future

        Premium Content IT’S ELECTRIFYING: Lockyer set to power into EV future

        Motoring Gatton Star Exclusive: The Lockyer Valley will embrace EV ownership

        Jail time no fun for ‘contemptuous’ young hoon

        Premium Content Jail time no fun for ‘contemptuous’ young hoon

        News Youth and foolishness were attributed to a young man’s appalling behaviour while...