Music legend to take Ipswich stage in ‘winding back’ tour

FIFTY years after he performed Old Man Emu on a TV talent show, Aussie country singer John Williamson was eager to celebrate his debut song's jubilee.

But the prize-winning song's anniversary was yet another victim lost to the chaos Covid brought to 2020.

This year, Williamson is celebrating the milestone while getting stuck into his Winding Back tour - a tour he says may be his last.

"I'm going to slow down a bit and maybe do some special things but I'm not retiring by any means," Williamson said.

"Maybe in 2022 I'll settle down a bit more but 2021 is going to be a lot busier than I thought it would be."

He plans to continue playing smaller shows, including the intimate performances he holds from his Springbook shed.

"I do shows in my shed every year to commemorate Old Man Emu but he missed his 50th birthday so I'll have to make a big 51st," Williamson said.

"The show has already sold out for June this year."﻿

The 11-month break Covid forced upon Williamson was a welcome change, for the most part.

"It's been a bit non-stop for 50 years, always living out of a suitcase and the rest of it," Williamson said.

"I usually have about three weeks off over Christmas and that used to freak me out getting back to work after that.

On April 9, Williamson will perform at the Ipswich Civic Centre, as part of his national tour.

"They are good people there and I do remember the good vibe of the theatre, for sure," he said.

"I'm very keen to come back to Ipswich and, to see the smiling faces in the front row again.

"That's what I miss when I'm not working - the smiling faces."

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.