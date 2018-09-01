Country greens and city living at its best

A GRAND and enviable lifestyle is what Brookwater offers its residents.

An upmarket suburb of Ipswich in Queensland, this relatively new area offers high-end properties and an upmarket way of living.

With a median house price of between $800,000 and $1.2 million, Brookwater has been described as an "immaculate suburb offering residents a fabulous lifestyle."

Senior saleswoman for Ray White Brookwater, Lise Vasiliou, said she had recently sold a property at 6 Scenery Crt for $1.2 million.

"Brookwater is a beautiful suburb with fabulous facilities and the whole estate is beautifully maintained by council," she said.

"There's a body corporate attached to all properties and this ensures the upkeep of the area is maintained to a high standard.

"The beautiful tree-lined streets and landscaped nature strips are lovely and there's a great variety in architecture, so you're not just seeing the same house design over and over again."

Brookwater has much to offer its residents including a picturesque Greg Norman-designed 18-hole golf course, fabulous restaurants and the Orion Shopping Centre, which features a large lagoon similar to the South Bank precinct in Brisbane.

The lagoon can be used 365 days of year.

There's also tennis courts and lots of open green spaces.

A major new residential resort, Dusit Thani, is on the drawing board.

Brookwater Residential and PS Designer Homes reveal the newest house on Brookwater's The Street of Dreams. David Nielsen

"Brookwater is definitely a higher-end suburb offering a cut above other areas," Ms Vasiliou said.

"To live here is to know you have been successful.

"It's a great suburb with a fabulous community and offers an enviable outdoor lifestyle with first-class facilities.

"It's also close to Brisbane and everything the city has to offer."