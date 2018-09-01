Country greens and city living at its best
A GRAND and enviable lifestyle is what Brookwater offers its residents.
An upmarket suburb of Ipswich in Queensland, this relatively new area offers high-end properties and an upmarket way of living.
With a median house price of between $800,000 and $1.2 million, Brookwater has been described as an "immaculate suburb offering residents a fabulous lifestyle."
Senior saleswoman for Ray White Brookwater, Lise Vasiliou, said she had recently sold a property at 6 Scenery Crt for $1.2 million.
"Brookwater is a beautiful suburb with fabulous facilities and the whole estate is beautifully maintained by council," she said.
"There's a body corporate attached to all properties and this ensures the upkeep of the area is maintained to a high standard.
"The beautiful tree-lined streets and landscaped nature strips are lovely and there's a great variety in architecture, so you're not just seeing the same house design over and over again."
Brookwater has much to offer its residents including a picturesque Greg Norman-designed 18-hole golf course, fabulous restaurants and the Orion Shopping Centre, which features a large lagoon similar to the South Bank precinct in Brisbane.
The lagoon can be used 365 days of year.
There's also tennis courts and lots of open green spaces.
A major new residential resort, Dusit Thani, is on the drawing board.
"Brookwater is definitely a higher-end suburb offering a cut above other areas," Ms Vasiliou said.
"To live here is to know you have been successful.
"It's a great suburb with a fabulous community and offers an enviable outdoor lifestyle with first-class facilities.
"It's also close to Brisbane and everything the city has to offer."