Country bubs in the spotlight

WINNER: Three-year-old Cale Blomley is the winner of the Bush Kids baby competition. Cale lives with his six brothers and sisters at Humpty Doo in the Northern Territory. Michelle Blomley

PINT-SIZED cowboy Cale Blomley has captured the heart of Humpty Doo.

The close-nit community, which is situated in the Top End of the Northern Territory about 50kms outside of Darwin, is a place where everyone is looking out for each other, his mum Michelle Blomley said.

The gorgeous tots curls and cute smile melted the heart of his neighbours, and recently helped him win the Bush Kids baby photo competition.

The Bush Kids Facebook page, which has more than 42,000 likes, has an aim to champion and empower families living in rural and remote Australia.

The striking photo of Cale was a spur of the minute snap, Michelle said.

"He doesn't normally like his picture taken,” she said.

"I didn't ask him to pose, he just sat down and nailed it.”

When Michelle entered the competition, by posting to the Facebook page, she called on the support of her Humpty Doo comrades.

"I posted it to the community Facebook page and asked for them to give him a heart,” she said.

The post soon lit up and it caught the attention of the judges.

Entries poured into the Facebook page from right across Australia. There were bubs petting their favourite stud cattle, and cute snaps of kids taken during bore runs.

Raising kids in rural Australia has it's pros and cons, as Michelle has found.

Her blended family has seven children all living under the same roof, including Michael (16), Bailey (12), Jefferson (10), Isabella (9), Junior (7), Lolita (4) and Cale (3).

She joked the only time the house was quiet was during school hours. While Humpty Doo was small, Michelle said it had almost everything her family needed.

"Our daughter Isabella is special needs so she sees a doctor in Darwin,” she said.

"Probably once a quarter we drive there and back, it's 90km round trip.”

However, there was no place Michelle would rather see her kids grow up. "The community itself if very close, it's had to put into words. It's just relaxed and people are genuine.”