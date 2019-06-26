Countless hours, $30,000 spent make hot rods special

MOTORSPORT: Ipswich-based enthusiast Craig Adams has spent too many hours to dare count working on his pride and joy.

However, after spending more than $30,000 over three decades on his 56 Chev, Adams said it had provided endless enjoyment that was impossible to put a value on.

Preparing for this weekend's Hot Rod and Street Machine Spectacular at the Brisbane Showgrounds, Adams is mindful other family members who share his passion for the special vehicle.

Since she was 10, Craig's Flinders View-based niece Julie Adams-Jones has been a huge fan of the beautifully restored car purchased in 1989. Julie's daughter Piper is also in a long line of car admirers.

"I've had it a long time. It's a hobby,'' Craig said of why he's invested so much time and energy into the 56 Chev.

Motorsport fans heading to the Ekka on Saturday and Sunday will surely appreciate where that dedication comes from.

Adams is chairperson of the Queensland Hot Rod organisation running the popular show, which has been staged for nearly 50 years.

He said 165 entries had so far been received, underlining how many people share his love of the sport.

"It's a big social event,'' he said of meeting with other car enthusiasts.

Adams is also involved with his Ipswich Fine Iron Rod and Custom Club in running an annual show at Ebbw Vale, as well as organising cruises and swap meets.

But this weekend's major event at Bowen Hills is by far the biggest.

"What our show is about is the promotion of the sport,'' Ipswich born and bred Adams said.

Australian boxing champion Jeff Horn is unveiling a new car at noon on Saturday that will used in a "Drive against bullying'' campaign.

Gates open at 9am on both days.

Tickets are available at the gate.