Counterfeit notes being used at drive-throughs, businesses

SPRINGFIELD Police have received reports of people attempting to use counterfeit notes to purchase items.

Most of these incidents have been at restaurant drive-through windows, but has also included stores in the area.

Police are also appealing to the community to assist in identifying a man driving a black Suzuki sedan (below) who may be able to assist police with inquiries in relation to these matters after an incident at Springfield Lakes at around 1.30pm on November 3.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use via an the online form, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or here.

Quote reference numbers QP1902162963 and QP1902179598.