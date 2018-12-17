Countdown on to reveal Ipswich's best sporting stars

IPSWICH has long been regarded as one of Australia's leading sporting cities, continuing to produce outstanding national and international achievers.

Many of those elite performers have dominated over the past 30 years.

However, statistics only offer part of a sportsperson's valuable contribution and story behind their achievements.

Ipswich's top 30 greatest from the past 30 years.

It's the impact they have and respect they earn that also carries considerable weight on how they should be remembered and rated.

Commitment to their sport and special individual traits should also be considered, along with the pride in their city.

That's why Ipswich sport's "greatest 30'' - from the past 30 years I have worked at the QT - should revive some outstanding memories and generate hot discussion around the pubs, clubs and sporting get-togethers over the Christmas break.

In a world-class list of 30 being revealed this week, it's hard to include everyone.

Believe me, there were plenty more fine sports men and women I wanted to showcase.

However, the focus has been highlighting the leading regional achievers in as many sports as possible.

That's what truly makes Ipswich sport great - the all-round quality, diversity and personal sacrifice.

In this week's special series, check out the people I believe have served Ipswich best over the past three decades.

Feel welcome to offer your feedback on who else could or should have been included and why. Email your thoughts to: qtsport@qt.com.au with your name and suburb.

Look out for the countdown starting online tomorrow.