Voters have their say on Paul Pisasale bridge naming

A SPRINGFIELD News poll asking readers if they think the Paul Pisasale bridge at Springfield should be renamed is running strongly in favour of a new name.

With more than 1400 votes made, 62 per cent of respondents voted for a change.

The former Ipswich Mayor will spend the next 12 months behind bars after beeing found guilty in Brisbane District Court of extorting the Sydney taxi driver boyfriend of a Chinese escort.

"Your fall from grace has been from a great height and very public," Judge Brad Farr told Pisale in his sentencing remarks.

Pisale is still to face further CCC charges.

In Facebook comments accompanying the poll, some readers vented frustration at the honour of the bridge name remaining, but others suggested no change in recognition of the former mayor's achievements for Ipswich and Springfield.

"Yes, definitely should be changed," Julie Allen said.

"What about Ash Barty.

"She's someone Ipswich is proud of."

Alan Benenowski said: "We are all guilty of poor choices, leave it be."

Avery Jaxon said: "I've lived in Ipswich all my life and he has done more for the region than any other mayor, let's remember him for the good he has done."

There was also considerable support for a name that better reflected Ipswich's Indigineous heritage and population.

Last year, in the wake of Ipswich City Council councillors being sacked and the former mayor facing corruption charges, a council spokesman said there were no plans to change the name of the bridge.

At the time, Pisasale had been charged by the CCC and had denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, the council said they were "examining naming policies in the light of recent events".