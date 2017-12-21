Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council's tourism effort doesn't float my balloon: Owner

MORE WORK: Floating Images managing director Graeme Day wants more destination marketing.
MORE WORK: Floating Images managing director Graeme Day wants more destination marketing. Emma Clarke
Hayden Johnson
by

BETTER destination marketing is required by the Ipswich City Council to lure more tourists, a frustrated Floating Images owner Graeme Day declared.

Mr Day operates a hot air balloon business across the Ipswich, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions.

He said the council had not assisted his business in increasing visitation numbers.

"Our growth has happened because of the work that we've done,” he said.

"This year has been our second-busiest year but that's from our own hard work marketing and advertising.”

Mr Day said he and his wife, Ruth, had been working hard at securing visitors from the international tourism market.

Pointing at Orion Lagoon, Mr Day said the level of regional promotion should be improved.

He said the mobile visitor information centre was only a recent addition to the site.

The business owner called on the council to improve its marketing and advertising of the region.

"It's very frustrating because we've been saying this for over 10 years,” he said.

Related Items

Topics:  floating images ipswich business tourism

Ipswich Queensland Times
'HUGE!' Ipswich's spike in tourists to boost city by $65m

'HUGE!' Ipswich's spike in tourists to boost city by $65m

Record numbers visit region's new attractions.

MAP: Christmas Day weather forecast in your suburb

Family Together Christmas Celebration Concept

What to expect in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer

What's different about CMC Rocks 2018

Already CMC Rocks 2018 has defied expectations, selling out a record 18,000 tickets with in less than an hour.

There are going to be some changes and some records broken.

Murder charge after fatal stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed during an argument at a Brisbane home. File picture

The man received a serious injury to the chest

Local Partners