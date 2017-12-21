Council's tourism effort doesn't float my balloon: Owner

MORE WORK: Floating Images managing director Graeme Day wants more destination marketing.

Emma Clarke

BETTER destination marketing is required by the Ipswich City Council to lure more tourists, a frustrated Floating Images owner Graeme Day declared.

Mr Day operates a hot air balloon business across the Ipswich, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions.

He said the council had not assisted his business in increasing visitation numbers.

"Our growth has happened because of the work that we've done,” he said.

"This year has been our second-busiest year but that's from our own hard work marketing and advertising.”

Mr Day said he and his wife, Ruth, had been working hard at securing visitors from the international tourism market.

Pointing at Orion Lagoon, Mr Day said the level of regional promotion should be improved.

He said the mobile visitor information centre was only a recent addition to the site.

The business owner called on the council to improve its marketing and advertising of the region.

"It's very frustrating because we've been saying this for over 10 years,” he said.