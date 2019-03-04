Council's 'steady hand' goes as new CEO settles in

THE man tasked with steering the day-to-day running of Ipswich City Council through its most tumultuous period in history has again left the organisation.

The second-coming of experienced local government face Gary Kellar has ended.

Mr Kellar was tasked with advising the council's acting CEO Charlie Dill from last October to February this year.

With the appointment of David Farmer as the council's chief executive officer, Mr Kellar is no longer involved with the council.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello heaped praise on Mr Kellar for his commitment to the city.

"As one of Australia's most respected local governments CEOs and consultants, Gary Kellar made significant contributions in assisting Charlie Dill during his period as acting chief executive officer," Mr Chemello said.

"Gary's most tangible contribution during these last few months was a strategic review of council's Human Resources systems, policies and procedures.

"Gary's findings are incorporated into one of the 18 transformation projects being undertaken across council.

"Gary's role is now substantially complete and he is just finalising a few matters.

VENTURE: Ipswich City Council's acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar will depart the organisation on Tuesday. Contributed

Mr Chemello said Mr Kellar would finish the tasks remotely.

"He no longer has or needs an Ipswich City Council office," he said.

Mr Kellar was first dispatched to Ipswich after the suspension of then CEO Jim Lindsay on corruption charges in September 2017; which he denies.

Mr Kellar remained acting CEO until Sean Madigan started in May last year, but would return three months later when Mr Madigan stepped down.

Mr Kellar is expected to focus on his consulting business.