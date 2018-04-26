Council's solution to recycling woes

EDUCATION has been identified as the focus of the council's plan to reboot recycling in Ipswich.

On Tuesday, Ipswich City Council representatives met with the head of Queensland's peak waste organisation to discuss options.

It was agreed an education campaign would be the focus of a "range of practical solutions".

"We need to work with the industry and our community to ensure effective, simple communication so together we can significantly lower contamination rates," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Importantly, we also need to look at long-term solutions."

It comes a week after the council sensationally announced it would send all recycling to landfill.

That announcement was met with significant backlash and followed 48-hours later by an announcement it would sign a new contract as a "short term" solution.

The council said "unacceptably high" contamination rates - 52% compared to 7% in Brisbane city Council - had been a major factor in the decision.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Waste Recycling Industry Association Queensland CEO Rick Ralph said his organisations would work closely with the council.

"In particular we are looking at how the industry could meet council's long-term waste and recycling aspirations as well as its challenges," Mr Ralph said.

"The Queensland industry has the solutions and WRIQ is committed to working closely with the Mayor and his team in developing practical steps that will meet head on the challenges recycling currently faces.

"We will ensure community confidence is retained for the long-term of both council recycling systems, kerbside recyclables and organics diversion.

"Initial steps will be targeted at reducing overall contamination levels and also of increasing future community participation and landfill diversion."

Mr Ralph was vocal about the industry's opposition to sending all recycling to landfill.

He slammed last week's announcement as "appalling".

The council did not consult with the industry, or the State Government, before deciding to send all recycling to landfill.

It comes as Ipswich City Council tries to grapple with China's ban on imported recycling products.

Last week, Cr Antoniolli revealed Ipswich residents' recycling had been going to landfill for a month before the public was informed.

Recycling contractors told the council the charge to dispose of recycling items would skyrocket - from $30 a tonne to $150, about $2 million extra a year.

The council did not agree to the terms of that new contract.