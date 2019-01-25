Council's school parking crackdown hit list

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School.

PARENTS be warned, six schools are in the firing line when school starts on Tuesday.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson revealed they would be monitoring parking in and around Woodcrest State College, Woodlinks State School, Bremer State High School, Augusta State School, St Mary's College and St Edmund's College at the start of term one 2019.

Last year the council issued a whopping 1018 parking fines to vehicles that stopped in loading zones for more than two minutes at seven Ipswich schools participating in the council's School Safe Program.

The council also received 147 complaints in relation to illegal parking within school areas.

"The Ipswich City Council School Safe Program promotes safe road travel and responsible parking habits, creating a safer environment for school children," the council spokesperson said.

"For many years, Ipswich City Council Officers have assisted schools by being on site to regulate parking at schools however, it was found that as soon as the officers left the area, illegal parking habits returned."

Last year the council bought in fixed, solar powered surveillance cameras at some schools to help improve traffic flow through regulated parking areas including loading zones, bus zones and no stopping areas, and said they were "very effective".

"Feedback from all of the schools involved in last year's program has been very positive with all reporting that traffic flow in the regulated areas has improved," the spokesperson said.

"Additionally, initial feedback from a recent school community survey released through the schools participating in the camera program is that over 70% of respondents would like the cameras installed permanently."

Brassall, Kruger, Raceview, Bremer, Redbank Plains, Silkstone and Springfield Central schools participated in the program last year.

"Council acknowledge that parking spaces can be limited at schools; as part of our ongoing commitment to developing healthy, happy and active children in our communities, Ipswich City Council's Healthy Active School Travel (HAST) Program encourages active transport options like walking, cycling, scooting, skateboarding, public transport and carpooling."

