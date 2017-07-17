Council's plea to residents creating dangerous hazards

BIG PROBLEM: Council are asking Ipswich residents not to leave their rubbish out too early before their suburb's kerbside collection date.

THERE'S one thing Ipswich residents are doing wrong when it comes to getting ready for kerbside collection and it's causing big problems for council.

Putting rubbish out too early is the number one issue causing grief for council, Councillor David Morrison says.

The City Works, Parks, Sport and Environment chairman said it created a dangerous footpath hazards for pedestrians.

"If rain occurs over long periods, sodden items are hard to collect," he said.

"By only having items on the footpath at the scheduled time allows for less opportunity for further mess to be made on footpaths.

"It may also inadvertently lead to residents in nearby suburbs to start placing their items out too early, well before they have received their flyer advising of the collection date."

Last Monday council workers collected about 30 tonnes of rubbish from an estimated 452 households.

It marked the first of many collection dates for Ipswich suburbs.

Cr Morrison said a small number of properties had items placed on the footpath that were not acceptable for collection or exceeded size limits and reminded residents to check the guidelines.

"Items need to be on the footpath by 6am on the date collection commences in their suburb," he said.

"Residents should only place items on the footpath that are acceptable for collection."

He reminded Ipswich locals the volume of items should be no greater than a trailer-load for two men to load safely.

"Sharp and dangerous items, paints, chemicals, green waste, car parts and tyres, gas bottles and builder's waste do not qualify for collection," he said.

Council will be collecting rubbish right up until September 15.

Visit council's website to find out when the collection service happens around your suburb.