Council's plan to promote new Ipswich CBD

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

THE council is on the hunt for a media and branding strategist to sell the new Ipswich CBD.

Ipswich City Council's long-awaited redevelopment on the city's CBD kicked off this year.

The project is expected to be finished late 2019, with the entire central district to undergo a dramatic makeover.

Last week, the council released an Expression of Interest (EOI), calling for media and branding strategists to "promote Ipswich Central as a dynamic, visionary and smart city with best-class technologies and innovations and entertainment experiences," an ad in Saturday's QT read.

Technically, it's Ipswich City Properties which has released the EOI, but the company is wholly owned by Ipswich City Council.

According to the ad, the successful applicant will need to;

Create and deliver an overall branding and style strategy for use in print, signage, digital, social and media.

Develop, deliver and execute a media plan to reinforce Ipswich's position as a key regional southeast Queensland city.

Develop, deliver and execute a profile-building plan.

Create a strong, multi-platform social media strategy.

Develop, deliver and execute a plan to maximise editorial opportunities across trade and industry journals/ magazines and periodicals.

Develop a defined schedule of industry event for the promotion of the Ipswich Central redevelopment.

Provide regular reports.

Those interested in taking on the project have until Friday to submit their documents.

The call out for a private media professional follows an expansion at the council's in house media team, now called the Communications and Media Branch.

Since former Fairfax editor Simon Holt came on board, there have been four job ads for media professionals at the council on salaries of $70,000 plus.

The council says two of those positions already existed on the team which has grown to seven positions filled by media professionals.

Those staff interact with journalists and produce content for the council's news website Ipswich First, launched in August.

The QT has asked the council how much it has budgeted for the additional media and marketing services for the CBD redevelopment project, and will update our story when we hear back.