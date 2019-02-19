Menu
Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello.
Council News

Councils join forces to find solution for waste recovery

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Feb 2019 12:21 AM
IPSWICH will join a group of five southeast Queensland councils in an effort to find a solution to its waste problems.

Ipswich City Council has joined forces with Logan City, Redland City, Lockyer Valley and Somerset councils and propose to jointly invite expressions of interest for future waste disposal and/or resource recovery services.

Proposals would be invited for a regional solution or for solutions which will suit one or more council areas.

The proposals could range from small scale through to large scale integrated regional solutions.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said Ipswich and neighbouring councils were looking to lead a procurement process which would aim to bring market leaders in waste disposal and resource recovery solutions to the region.

"It is advantageous for council and the Ipswich community to invite EOIs through a co-ordinated sub-regional partnership approach,” he said.

"This approach will attract significantly more local, national and potentially international interest from the waste and recycling industry, in providing councils with long-term sustainable solutions to meet waste disposal and resource recovery requirements.

"Through this joint regional EOI process we are hoping to see the waste management industry respond to the communities' requirement for sustainable long term waste solutions across the region.”

The councils have applied to the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission for authorisation for the proposed joint procurement.

The EOI will be advertised nationally in late March or early April.

