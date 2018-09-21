Council's fund boost for 'active transport' schools

SCHOOLS will receive a cash incentive by Ipswich City Council if its students travel by "active transport".

Ipswich City Council's Healthy Active School Travel program encourages primary school students, families and staff to travel to and from school by active travel modes such as walking, cycling and using public transport.

The council says the active transport will reduce congestion during peak traffic times, increase safety around the school and improve children's health and physical activity levels.

The council determined to redirect funding, previously used for the yearly calendar, to provide rewards to the best performing Healthy Active School Travel schools at the end of the school year.

The school with the highest participation in active travel for the year will receive $2500.

The most improved active travel school for the year wins $2000 and the most innovative Healthy Active School Travel initiative will receive $1500.

Schools are provided council support to develop initiatives for active school travel for a two-year period, with further limited support available in the third year to sustain activities.

A package of measures to improve transport and congestion around schools was launched in November last year.

Under the new Safer School Parking Program, schools will be placed in one of three categories, depending on the scope of its parking problem.

School principals will be able to request static enforcement cameras be installed to combat illegal parking problems and congestion during peak periods.

Category one schools will have a high presence by council enforcement officers - and can request a static enforcement camera be installed if they experience parking problems.

A number-plate recognition vehicle will also patrol schools identified in categories one and two.

Category three schools will have access to online resources to educate drivers.