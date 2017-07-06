24°
COUNCIL'S FREE OFFER: Take it or face a hefty fine

Helen Spelitis
6th Jul 2017

DOG owners yet to have their pet micro-chipped should take note of this free offer or risk thousands in fines.

Next Saturday, Ipswich City Council will host a registration and micro-chipping event.

Dog owners who are yet to register will receive a discount for doing so on the day and there is also an offer for free micro-chipping.

A micro-chip can be scanned by any vet who will then be able to contact the owner directly, should your dog ever go wandering.

The council can also scan the chip and return the dog to its home without having to take it to the pound.

But it's not just a case of convenience.

Under new State Government laws, which came into effect in May, those who fail to micro-chip their dog could be slapped with a massive $2,438 fine.

Council's animal management boss councillor Sheila Ireland said micro-chipping and registration were the most effective ways to ensure the family pet can be returned home quickly.

She said the council's recent inspection program, officers discovered about 3000 unregistered dogs.

"We like to register the dogs so if they do get out we can return them to their owners quickly," Cr Ireland said.

At the AWLQ, micro-chipping will set you back $40.

How to get free micro-chipping

What: Free micro-chipping and discounted registration

Where: Animal Management Centre, 6 Hopper St, West Ipswich

When: Friday, July 14, 9am to 12pm

  • Free microchipping for first-time dog registrations
  • If your dog is already registered with the council, microchipping is only $20 on the day (EFTPOS available)
  • First-year introductory dog registration fee is $20
  • You can also microchip your cat on the day for only $20.00 (EFTPOS available)
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  animal management ipswich micro-chipping

