Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURN: A petition by local children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose to return books to Redbank Plains Library has been successful, with 10,000 to be reinstated.
RETURN: A petition by local children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose to return books to Redbank Plains Library has been successful, with 10,000 to be reinstated. Sarah Marshall
Council News

Council's final act returns 10,000 books to slashed library

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHELVES of books will be returned to Redbank Plains Library after a successful last-ditch attempt to save the community facility.

Ipswich councillors voted overwhelmingly to return 10,000 of the 25,000 books slashed from the library earlier this year.

All councillors except Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, who said it did not make financial sense, voted for the book increase.

A motion to bring back 15,000 books, brought on by Councillor Paul Tully, was amended to reinstate the books. A decision in February to remove them prompted an outcry from the community, with school children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose starting a petition against the option.

Councillors were told 10,000 books was the highest amount that could be returned without a financial effect.

The successful vote was a culmination of months of work by Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland, who had long fought for the books to be returned.

Facing dismissal, Cr Ireland said the reinstatement of books was "a great story".

"Councillors have all worked together to get an outcome for the residents," she said.

"We're showing we do listen to what the residents want."

Ipswich City Council will also conduct a community-wide survey and host focus groups as part of its review and strategy for libraries.

Libraries committee chairman David Pahlke said surveys will be circulated online and on paper for one month.

david pahlke ipswich city council library redbank plains sheila ireland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

    premium_icon Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

    Council News Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:30 AM
    Former leaders go to ground, reveal 2020 election candidacy

    premium_icon Former leaders go to ground, reveal 2020 election candidacy

    Council News Ipswich councillors have withdrawn from public life

    Brewery 'comfort stops' end in trouble

    premium_icon Brewery 'comfort stops' end in trouble

    Crime Staff found her using a shower

    Catch the killer at Nu Orleans' murder mystery night

    Catch the killer at Nu Orleans' murder mystery night

    News Guests get a three course dinner, drinks and a mystery

    Local Partners