Council's final act returns 10,000 books to slashed library

RETURN: A petition by local children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose to return books to Redbank Plains Library has been successful, with 10,000 to be reinstated.

RETURN: A petition by local children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose to return books to Redbank Plains Library has been successful, with 10,000 to be reinstated. Sarah Marshall

SHELVES of books will be returned to Redbank Plains Library after a successful last-ditch attempt to save the community facility.

Ipswich councillors voted overwhelmingly to return 10,000 of the 25,000 books slashed from the library earlier this year.

All councillors except Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, who said it did not make financial sense, voted for the book increase.

A motion to bring back 15,000 books, brought on by Councillor Paul Tully, was amended to reinstate the books. A decision in February to remove them prompted an outcry from the community, with school children Hayley Clements, Eve Cronin and Claire Brose starting a petition against the option.

Councillors were told 10,000 books was the highest amount that could be returned without a financial effect.

The successful vote was a culmination of months of work by Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland, who had long fought for the books to be returned.

Facing dismissal, Cr Ireland said the reinstatement of books was "a great story".

"Councillors have all worked together to get an outcome for the residents," she said.

"We're showing we do listen to what the residents want."

Ipswich City Council will also conduct a community-wide survey and host focus groups as part of its review and strategy for libraries.

Libraries committee chairman David Pahlke said surveys will be circulated online and on paper for one month.