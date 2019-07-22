Council's effort 'to save' restaurant deck from destruction

THE outdoor deck at one of Ipswich's most popular restaurants is likely to be saved from demolition after a deal was struck between Ipswich City Council and the state government.

Dovetails' timber terrace was ordered to be demolished by the state after it was built over their land - the neighbouring reserve behind the RSL - without proper approvals.

Limestone 88 owner James Long had approval in 2017 from the council, the trustee of the state's reserve, to build the deck.

It was later discovered the council was unable to consent to a commercial activity taking place at a state reserve.

The council has agreed to purchase the deck land from the state and create another park at 18 Clay St to offset the loss of reserve.

Under the proposal, the Ipswich RSL will be permitted to use the deck several times throughout the year, for events like Anzac Day.

Mr Long was happy the state and council came to an agreement.

"I was very concerned I'd have to tear down the deck and block off the entrance to Dovetails," he said.

While the deal has support from the council and the state, public consultation will be undertaken on the proposal.

How much the council pays for the deck will be decided by the State Valuation Service.

The council paid $50,000 for 366m2 land at Clay St.

The Limestone 88 building also encroaches on the state's reserve land.

The council purchase the encroached land and then on-sell it to Mr Long.