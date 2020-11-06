Council’s bid for shake-up to zoning in rural towns

The Sunshine Coast Council has proposed amendments to zoning for land in four Sunshine Coast suburbs. Photo: Brett Wortman

More than 100ha of rural land would be rezoned to medium low density residential under changes proposed by the Sunshine Coast Council.

Community consultation has opened for the proposed amendments to the council's planning scheme, aimed at preparing the region for its inevitable population growth.

The changes would affect Bli Bli, Chevallum, Forest Glen, Landsborough and Yandina.

"The proposal is in response to changes to the Urban Footprint under the SEQRP and to better reflect existing development approvals or desired future land uses for certain sites," a council spokesman said.

Bli Bli

The council wants to rezone 80ha of caneland property on Yandina-Bli Bli Rd, Thomas Rd and Lefoes Rd to emerging community zone.

The council said it was a "substantial area" of potentially developable land that could help cater for the future housing needs in Bli Bli.

It said while half of the land was suitable for urban development, flooding was a constraint in the northern parts of the area.

The rezoning would include areas for low to medium residential development and a small neighbourhood shopping centre.

It would also feature a flood storage and stormwater detention system.

Yandina

The council has proposed an amendment to rezone 36ha of land near Bradons Rd, Steggalls Rd and Browns Creek to low density residential and community facilities zone.

If the changes are approved, it said lot sizes would be sympathetic to the character of the nearby area, due to provisions in the Yandina local plan code.

The local code rules that lots must be at least 800sq m and addresses flooding constraints. Under the proposed changes the council also wants to rezone a property at 1 Ninderry Rd to provide the temporary development of a warehouse for caravan and boat storage.

Landsborough

The council has proposed to change the zoning of 16ha of land in Landsborough from rural to low density residential.

The area includes 14 lots on White Gums St, Forestdale Rd, Mellum Creek and the Beerwah East Major Development Area.

The land would also be included in the planning scheme's Urban Growth Management Boundary.

The Landsborough local plan code includes provisions that mean lot sizes must be a minimum of 800sq m.

It also limits dual occupancies and secondary dwellings to not exceed five and 20 per cent of total lots.

Chevallum/Forest Glen

The zoning of four properties in Forest Glen and Chevallum could be changed in a bid for it to better reflect business activity in the area.

The council's proposed amendments relate to 7172 Bruce Hwy, Forest Glen, 23-25 and 31 Sunridge Farm Rd, Chevallum and 521 Chevallum Rd.

The zoning for all four blocks would be changed to low impact industry under the council's proposal.

Have your say

Residents have until Friday, December 4 to have their say on the proposed amendments.

Visit council's website and click 'have your say' for a full copy of the proposed amendments, explanatory information and details on how to make a submission.

View hard copies of the proposed amendments and explanatory information at Sunshine Coast Council Customer Service Counters and Sunshine Coast Libraries.

For inquiries email planningscheme@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au or call council on 07 5420 8953.