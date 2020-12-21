Council’s action on illegal dumping of shopping trolleys

Numerous complaints were recieved over the illegal dumping of shopping trolleys in the Bremer River.

AT LEAST thirty shopping trolleys dumped in waterways near Ipswich’s CBD have been removed during the first day of clean-up efforts.

The shocking number will, however, likely increase as Ipswich City Council strengthens its response to numerous complaints about the eyesores in recent months.

Crews were last week deployed to the Bremer River at Riverlink, kicking off day one of what was set to become an ongoing environmental blitz.

The installation of CCTV at the Bradfield Bridge and the threat of fines for those caught dumping trolley appears to have had little impact on the problem.

Removal of a shopping trolley from a retail premises is considered illegal and punishable with on-the-spot fines in excess of more than $260.

Councillor Russell Milligan says extra security measures have done little to deter trolley dumpers.

Environment and Sustainability Committee Chair Cr Russell Milligan said illegal dumping had continued despite increased security measures also undertaken by local retailers.

“Council’s appreciation for the health and cleanliness of our river is shared by local residents, with significant concern expressed from community members about trolleys being dumped into the river,” he said.

“While rivers like the Bremer are a state-owned asset, council takes the responsibility of rubbish removal for the benefit of the environment and community, despite not being obliged to do so.”

Over the past twelve months a further 34 abandoned trolleys have been recovered across the Ipswich area.

Crews begin work to remove more than thirty shopping trolleys dumped in the Bremer River at Riverlink.

“These are currently impounded at a council depot and relevant retailers have been advised via an impoundment notice,” Cr Milligan said.

“Abandoned shopping trolleys reduce the amenity of the local area, can cause safety hazards and damage the environment, especially if they end up in waterways.”

He said the council would continue to seize trolleys if necessary.

Project partner Healthy Land and Water CEO Julie McLellan said it was important to help mitigate the impacts of litter on waterway health and local wildlife.

“We urge people to consider the negative impacts that dumping litter in waterways has on the health and wellbeing of the river itself, and also on the communities that these important natural assets flow through,” she said.