Council’s $2.6m fine pay day as number of fines soar

IPSWICH City Council raked in $2.6 million from fines handed out over the past financial year, with residents being stung the most by parking infringements.

The council handed out 20,372 fines in the 2018/19 financial year, well up from the 13,111 issued in 2017/18.

A council spokesman said the most common fine issued by council were paid parking offences.

"The total value across all infringement types, not just parking, (for the 2018/19 financial year) was approximately $2.6m," he said.

"The difference in fines (between 2018/19 and 2018/17) is due to population growth, customer complaints and the school safe (parking) program.

"Infringements are only one of a range of compliance tools designed to bring about appropriate behaviour within the community.

"In regards to how much council received, the focus is on educating not revenue-raising. The penalty unit is set by the State Government and that has increased over the time frame."

On its website, the council states its School Safe Program supports schools to "encourage behavioural change" for parents and motorists.

Council compliance officers monitor school parking areas and enforce parking zones and restrictions.

"Council also plays a role in educating schools, students and parents about safe parking practices around schools," its website notes.

A council spokesperson confirmed a parking enforcement camera was placed at St Mary's College and "a number of other schools" at the start of the 2019 school year.

Parking on a nature strip, verge or footpath will cop a $100 fine and double parking merits a $133 ticket.

Stopping in a bus zone will see you handed a $266 fine and stopping in a passenger loading zone for longer than two minutes will cost $133.

Pulling up at a no stopping sign or yellow line will see you slapped with a $133 fine.