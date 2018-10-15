Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

A NEW branch of Ipswich City Council has been established, with 20 young people meeting to progress the agenda for the region's youth.

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council met for the first time at Studio 188 this month to discuss matters affecting the city's youth.

The group, launched in June, is representative of all areas of the city and includes men and women of several cultures including Aboriginal, Congolese, Samoan, Fijian, Maori and Australian.

The council received 46 applications, with the 20 successful people going through a thorough selection process.

While some in the group have political aspirations, they don't want to be recognised as a potential council-in-waiting or discuss the councillors' dismissal.

Advisory council member Caragh Dickson said the young people of Ipswich needed more opportunity.

"A lot of small people are not playing big,” she said.

"We have to provide them with more of a platform to do something useful. There is just such huge potential across the city.”

At the first meeting, members discussed upcoming programs, initiatives and general youth issues.

Molly Mackay has lived in Ipswich her whole life.

She worked in a previous councillor's divisional office and believes breathing life into the centre of Ipswich will signal change.

"We need to do something about the CBD, sooner rather than later,” she said.

"It is really sad to see what has happened there.

"If we can get Ipswich Central going, then I think it will be a big positive for the city.”

Kacie Heath felt there should be more focus on Ipswich businesses and entrepreneurs as "a lot of really cool stuff is happening here”.

Members can participate in the Ipswich Youth Advisory Council for up to two years.

The next meeting will be held in the first week of November at Studio 188, Ipswich.

- Ipswichfirst.com.au