Council's $11m waste profit fails to bring fee relief

DESPITE the Ipswich City Council predicting an $11.2 million surplus in its waste services budget, no tip-fee relief is on the horizon for residents.

The council's 2017-2018 budget shows revenue from the council's waste service was $35.5 million.

Expenditure totalled $24.3 million - resulting in a net operating surplus of $11.274 million.

Despite the predicted surplus, the council has defended its fees to visit the tip - which has risen $2 each year since 2015.

Ipswich Residents' and Ratepayers' Association leader Jim Dodrill said the cost of waste was a "common complaint” among the community.

"We have regular monthly meetings and I don't there's been one single meeting where that hasn't been raised,” he said.

"People do believe that $12 is too much to visit the transfer station - particularly when people's loads can be quite small sometimes.”

Mr Dodrill, who is still recovering from a violent attack earlier this year, said people believed vouchers was the easiest way to ease the cost burden of dumping.

Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli disagreed, claiming some councils operating a voucher system "don't want them”.

"They have become a hindrance to their budget- an incredible cost to their budget and their bottom line,” he said.

"From our perspective, we don't want to get down the line of something we can't pull away from.”

Mr Dodrill called on the council to make efforts to lower the dumping cost for constituents.

"Ipswich City Council, with that large surplus, they seem to be using that to their own benefit,” he said.

"I don't see them putting that back into anything directly benefiting ratepayers.”

Cr Antoniolli acknowledged the high fees to dump a trailer-load worth of rubbish.

"I concur with people the cost of attending the tip is quite considerable,” he said.

But the mayor defended the charges, citing the council's contribution to easing the cost for waste services.

"It's being subsidised by us almost on a 50-50 share,” he said of the dumping fees.

"It costs us nearly $24 for someone to visit the tip and they're paying $12.

"My belief is that we should be trying to bring that cost down - that $24.”

Cr Antoniolli said the council was attempting to find innovative ways to bring the dumping cost down.

"Those things may not happen overnight, they may take some time, they may take themselves, a bit of capital investment to ensure those things can happen in the future,” he said.

"That gives us the ability to then reduce the cost and burden on our ratepayers.

"Just simply having vouchers doesn't solve the problem.”

For people wanting to dump items without paying $12, Cr Antoniolli suggested residents take advantage of the council's kerbside pick-up program.

"We do that every two years,” he said.

"That's an opportunity for people to utilise that service and reduce the cost of going to the tip for certain items.

"Our curbside pick-up costs us about $900,000 - that's a considerable cost on the budget.”

He also defended an arrangement allowing residents in the Brisbane City Council area to use vouchers and dump in Ipswich.

Cr Antoniolli said the commercial arrangement was not detrimental to the council or the citizens of Ipswich.

"It's actually beneficial to us,” he said.

Citing commercial in confidence, Cr Antoniolli would not divulge details of the arrangement.