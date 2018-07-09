Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP deputy leader Tim Mander described the government’s show-cause notices as “incompetence at its worst”.
LNP deputy leader Tim Mander described the government’s show-cause notices as “incompetence at its worst”.
News

LNP says 'not fit to govern' councillors will cost Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Jul 2018 2:42 PM

THE Opposition has slammed the government's handling of the Ipswich dismissal and questioned how councillors can remain employed for another month.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander described the government's show-cause notices as "incompetence at its worst", with legislation introduced last month supposed to be able to deal with the council.

"Now he's (Stirling Hinchliffe) come in and said that legislation wasn't good enough," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"In the meantime we've had this council with these corruption allegations hanging over its head, still running the show. "

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the mess at the council was far from sorted.

"The incompetence of Annastacia Palaszczuk and her bumbling Minister has let the people of Ipswich down.

"What damage will the people of Ipswich face in the next six weeks from a Council that isn't fit to govern?"

The LNP not throw its support behind the government's new legislation.

"We'll have to see what it is," he said. 

Mr Mander also warned against the State Government appointing a Labor-aligned administrator. 

"This administrator and advisory committee must have no connection to the Labor Party otherwise it'll be Caesar judging Caesar," he said. 

Related Items

Show More
deb frecklington dismissal ipswich city council lnp tim mander
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Stabbing victim rushed to hospital

    Stabbing victim rushed to hospital

    Breaking A PERSON has been taken to hospital with a stab wound following an incident in Ipswich this afternoon.

    • 9th Jul 2018 4:51 PM
    Former political adviser on rape, assault charge

    premium_icon Former political adviser on rape, assault charge

    Politics A former One Nation adviser accused of assaulting and raping a woman

    'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    premium_icon 'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    Business LAND 400 sparks major business expansion, providing a boost in jobs

    Ipswich school side prove doubters wrong on road to final

    premium_icon Ipswich school side prove doubters wrong on road to final

    Rugby League St Peter Claver make surprise Confraternity Carnival run.

    Local Partners