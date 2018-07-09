LNP says 'not fit to govern' councillors will cost Ipswich

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander described the government’s show-cause notices as “incompetence at its worst”.

THE Opposition has slammed the government's handling of the Ipswich dismissal and questioned how councillors can remain employed for another month.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander described the government's show-cause notices as "incompetence at its worst", with legislation introduced last month supposed to be able to deal with the council.

"Now he's (Stirling Hinchliffe) come in and said that legislation wasn't good enough," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"In the meantime we've had this council with these corruption allegations hanging over its head, still running the show. "

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the mess at the council was far from sorted.

"The incompetence of Annastacia Palaszczuk and her bumbling Minister has let the people of Ipswich down.

"What damage will the people of Ipswich face in the next six weeks from a Council that isn't fit to govern?"

The LNP not throw its support behind the government's new legislation.

"We'll have to see what it is," he said.

Mr Mander also warned against the State Government appointing a Labor-aligned administrator.

"This administrator and advisory committee must have no connection to the Labor Party otherwise it'll be Caesar judging Caesar," he said.