Councillor's warning as tip fee debate reignites

Councillors confirmed a review of dump fees and a review of waste would occur. Rob Williams

DUMP fees and waste vouchers are expected to be reviewed in the New Year, but one councillor has warned if fees go down, rates will rise.

As the storm season rolls in, residents are being urged to clean up their yards of stray objects.

But with a cost of $12 to dump a trailer load of general waste at the Riverview and Rosewood centres, the debate about dump access has been reignited.

On Friday, councillors confirmed a review of dump fees and a review of waste would occur as the council prepares its 2018-2019 budget.

The cost of dumping a trailer load of general waste has risen $2 each financial year since July 1, 2015.

Dump fees were a hot topic leading up to the August mayoral by-election, with candidate and division two councillor Paul Tully promising to change the system.

Cr Tully wanted to follow the Logan City Council model, which distributes four vouchers for use at transfer stations each financial year.

Division six councillor Cheryl Bromage has analysed the systems of neighbouring councils, and she has concerns about the future of dump vouchers.

"Brisbane is looking to stop the vouchers,” she said.

Cr Bromage raised concerns about the cost to council of people photocopying them, as well as distribution.

"They don't go to the renters unless they've got a landlord that is willing to share them; it only goes to ratepayers,” she noted.

She agreed dump vouchers and lower fees "sounds good in principle”, but said the economic effect needed to be considered.

"We're going to have a general discussion,” she said.

"I think it's more than just tip vouchers, we've got to look at waste as a whole.

"Never say never, we've got to look at things from an economic point of view.”

Division one councillor David Morrison agreed the matter was "worthy of a discussion again” - but warned against economic changes.

"We could make it free, but the rates would have to go up because council has to pay for it,” he said.

Cr Morrison said the council already subsidised residents' trip to the tip.

He said a full trailer load worth of general rubbish cost a person $12, but the council $20.

"Gone are the days where councils could basically dig a hole somewhere and fill it with rubbish, put dirt over it - and turn it into a park or sporting field,” he said.

He agreed with Cr Bromage's concerns about abuse of voucher systems.

"Once you introduce any system it's got to be administered,” he said.

Cr Morrison said making green waste free would be an economic hit to the council.

"There is a large cost in mulching it and disposing it,” he said.

Cr Bromage and Cr Morrison also noted concerns about the potential movement of fire ants across the region under a free system.

Cr Morrison was unsure whether lowering the fee system would result in less rubbish being dropped around the region.

"There could be some who illegally dump who would take it if it was free,” he said.

"You have those who would illegally dump regardless, it's disappointing. I'd encourage people to dispose of their waste responsibly.”

Cr Morrison also asked people not to put their recycling in plastic bags prior to dumping it.