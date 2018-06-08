Councillors wait as minister holds their future in balance

Several councillors told the QT they were taking each day as it comes, unaware about the minister's trajectory and when he will reveal their future.

Several councillors told the QT they were taking each day as it comes, unaware about the minister's trajectory and when he will reveal their future. David Nielsen

THE Ipswich City Council is in contact with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe almost daily as he considers the future of 11 councillors.

It has been more than one month since Mr Hinchliffe issued a show-cause notice and asked councillors to prove why they should keep their jobs.

Several councillors told the QT they were taking each day as it comes, unaware about the minister's trajectory and when he will reveal their future.

It is understood the Ipswich City Council is in regular contact with the State Government as Mr Hinchliffe considers the notice.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said councillors were going about their jobs, business as usual, while waiting on his response to their submission.

"Ipswich City Council councillors provided a show cause submission to the Minister for his consideration on Thursday, May 24," he said.

"As yet we have not received any formal response from the Minister, who, we believe, is still reviewing the submission.

"As soon as we have a formal response we will update the local community accordingly."

Mr Hinchliffe indicated he would respond prior to June 22.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is continuing its investigation into the Ipswich City Council, which has so far resulted in 15 people facing more than 70 charges.

This week the CCC raided the homes of seven councillors on the Logan City Council.

Despite those raids, the commission is still believed to be focused on Ipswich.

More charges are expected to be laid in the investigation.

Comment has been sought from the CCC.