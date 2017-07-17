Councillors to reveal top budget spending for Springfield

IF YOU have any questions you'd like to ask your local councillors about the recent budget, then make sure to head to a special information night this Wednesday.

As part of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours Event series, Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Councillors Sheila Ireland and David Morrison will provide Springfield residents with an update on their divisional budgets.

President Neil Coupland said it would be a good opportunity to hear about new and upcoming developments to the area, as well as a chance for those to pose questions to Ipswich's potential new mayor.

Cr David Morrison, Cr Paul Tully and Cr Sheila Ireland will speak at this week's Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours- Budget Update event.

"We put together this event as we thought it would be something of interest for the people of Springfield,” Mr Coupland said.

"Acting Mayor Paul Tully and the councillors will talk about each of their electorates and there'll also be opportunities for people to ask questions about the upcoming election.

"I don't think there will be a huge of lot of talk about business in it as such, but with the development of more sporting fields and if we can get the Lions contract over the line, that will obviously be a boost to the local economy on that basis.”

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours- Budget Update event will be held at at 5.30pm on Wednesday July 19 at the Springlake Hotel.

For more information visit the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce website.