Council News

Councillors to discuss Olympics role behind closed doors

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
IPSWICH councillors will discuss how the council will support the state government in regards to venues, public services and funding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but talks are likely to happen behind closed doors.

At a special council meeting on Thursday, councillors will consider a request by the state government to enter into a Delivery Partner Guarantee Deed for the games.

Details are scarce with the report given to councillors not available for the public to view.

Artist impression of Brisbane Lions facility in Springfield.

Council officers have recommended Thursday’s meeting also be closed to the public.

“This report … contains information relating to a matter the local government is required to keep confidential under a law of, or formal arrangement with, the commonwealth or a state,” a brief of the meeting notes.

“This is a report concerning a request by the state for council to enter into a Delivery Partner Guarantee Deed, which will commit council to providing support, in the form of public services, use of venues and potential funding contributions, to the state and other entities for the purposes of hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The report provides councillors with an “overview of the background and structure” of the Brisbane 2032 proposal and the “obligations that will be imposed” on the council under this agreement.

Council officers recommend that councillors give their tick of approval for council to provide its commitment and support to the “election of Brisbane, Queensland” as the host city of the games.

It is also recommended they support the council executing the Delivery Partner Guarantee Deed and “any associated documents” and give the power to acting CEO Sonia Cooper to negotiate this on the council’s behalf.

The council announced last week the under-construction Brisbane Lions facility in Springfield is being considered as a venue to host football preliminaries and modern pentathlon with Ipswich included as a host city.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the council will be “advocating for an array of opportunities” to be included in the games in 11 years, indicating the North Ipswich Reserve Stadium could also play a part.

Cr Harding said she will leverage the games to secure government funding for crucial infrastructure for the fastest growing region in Queensland.

“Council is committed to building collaborative partnerships with all levels of government, and we are seeking federal support in the delivery of city-shaping infrastructure that will drive the economic recovery and safeguard quality of life for our residents,” she said.

“The 2021-22 federal budget provides an opportunity for the Australian Government to lead investment in major infrastructure, ensure connectivity in nationally significant growth and freight corridors, and catalyse economic development in Ipswich.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

        CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

