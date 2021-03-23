Councillors to decide fate of $53k worth of memorabilia

IPSWICH councillors will this week decide the future of hundreds of pieces of memorabilia, of which many which are believed to have been bought with ratepayer funds by former elected representatives in years gone by.

After the Crime and Corruption Commission’s investigation led to the dismissal of councillors in 2018, the council began the process of itemising a total of 755 items.

Each item was individually photographed, wrapped and catalogued in a process started in November 2018 and stored them at a “secure location” on council property.

Signed Muhammad Ali picture valued at $2000.

This includes 148 pieces of sports memorabilia valued at more than $53,000.

The items are headlined by a Brisbane Broncos jersey worn by local rugby league legend Alfie Langer when the club won its first premiership in 1992, which is valued at about $7000.

The council’s haul includes a boxing glove signed by Muhammad Ali and a cricket bat signed by Don Bradman all the way down to framed QT front pages, paintings and chopsticks.

Some items have been returned to disgraced former mayor Paul Pisasale upon his request and collected on his behalf.

Council officers have recommended the sport pieces go to auction but it is highly unlikely they will recoup what was originally paid at charity auctions.

Councillors will decide what comes next at Thursday’s ordinary meeting.

“The catalogue contains items that have been retained by council via two former mayors, returned items from former councillors and items located within council facilities across a number of locations,” a report to councillors notes.

“A number of these items may have been purchased with council funds, are owned by council or have been donated to council.

“Prior to commencement of the cataloguing of these items consultation was undertaken with the Crime and Corruption Commission regarding the management of the items to be catalogued.”

In December last year the CCC notified the council that it may do with the items as it wished as it had “no further interest” in them.

The sport pieces were valued by Michael Fahey of Sports Memorabilia Australia in 2019.

“There are a handful are primary items (items that are match worn or used),” he said.

“Two of these in this instance are quite rare, important and valuable.

“The most expensive 19 items of 148 account for more than half of the value of the collection.”

Council officers have recommended the council engage an auction house to sell the sporting memorabilia.

They also recommended a review be undertaken on the items donated as gifts to the city, including plaques, medallions and framed images, in order to decide whether they should retain them as part of its civic collection or return them to donors.

Other items donated to former mayors and former councillors, including portrait paintings, handmade items and craftwork, are also recommended to be handed back to donors.

Council officers recommend items which Mr Pisasale wants returned to him be done if it can be proved he owns them and they are deemed to have no value.

“A number of items within the memorabilia catalogue have been requested by former mayor Pisasale to be returned to his possession following the investigation,” the report notes.

“It should be noted that a large amount of other material which was obviously the property of the former mayor has already been returned to his possession.

“Former mayor Pisasale would be required to provide proof that items came into his possession without the use of council funds and were not gifts provided to council.

“Where the ownership is unclear and the items are assessed to have no disposal value it is proposed that these would also be made available to the former mayor.”

It is recommended to bin items which don’t have any “substantial value” such as glassware, kitchen giftware, clothing, alcohol, toys and jewellery.

Councillors will decide which of these recommendations are acted upon on Thursday.

“Due to the public and community perception in relation to the purchases of such items with public funds, a decision to finalise these items would provide the community transparency and good governance by council to dispose or recoup some of the costs expended on these items,” the report notes.

“There is opportunity for council to recoup some of the outlaid costs to purchase some of the memorabilia items, particularly the genuine sporting memorabilia.

“It is believed the majority of valuable items were purchased at charity auctions for considerably higher prices than are likely to be realised at commercial auction.

“It is proposed that the net proceeds of any disposal be included in a special funding round to assist community and sporting organisations within the local government area.”

